24 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens

According to the City of Athens, the call came in at 2:06 p.m. and there are reportedly 15 vehicles involved on the property.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire in the 15000 block of Hastings Rd.

According to the City of Athens, the call came in at 2:06 p.m. and at the time, it was believed that there were reportedly 15 vehicles impacted by the fire.

Later, the City of Athens said that there were actually 24 vehicles impacted by the fire.

Athens Fire and Rescue says that 15 vehicles were impacted by the fire.
Athens Fire and Rescue says that 15 vehicles were impacted by the fire.(City of Athens, Alabama)

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.

According to Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Jones, the fire has been contained.

