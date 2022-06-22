15 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 15000 block of Hastings Rd.

According to the City of Athens, the call came in at 2:06 p.m. and there are reportedly 15 vehicles involved on the property.

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.

According to Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Jones, the fire has been contained.

