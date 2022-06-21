Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 20 in Lawrence County has caused a blockage of the westbound lanes.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the westbound lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation.

