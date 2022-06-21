Deals
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20

Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.(AP Images)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 20 in Lawrence County has caused a blockage of the westbound lanes.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the westbound lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation.

