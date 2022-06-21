Troy University offering free, online classes this summer

TROY, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to learn some new things this summer, Troy University may have some classes for you!

The best thing about these classes is that they’re free! Troy University Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about these summer opportunities.

The two courses that are available online are, Introduction to Leadership and Your Life, Your Success: Money Management & Financial Wellness. Both classes are July 11 - August 8.

Watch Dr. Hawkins’ full conversation with Payton Walker on TVL at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.