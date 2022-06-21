Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Troy University offering free, online classes this summer

Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Hawkins Hall at Troy University(Troy University)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to learn some new things this summer, Troy University may have some classes for you!

The best thing about these classes is that they’re free! Troy University Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about these summer opportunities.

The two courses that are available online are, Introduction to Leadership and Your Life, Your Success: Money Management & Financial Wellness. Both classes are July 11 - August 8.

Watch Dr. Hawkins’ full conversation with Payton Walker on TVL at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West has confirmed that a 3-year-old child has drowned near...
3-year-old drowns near Ardmore
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues