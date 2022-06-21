Deals
Teenage girl stabbed to death in North Nashville

By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the suspects in a deadly stabbing outside of a Walmart in North Nashville on Monday night.

According to police, two groups of girls began fighting inside of the Walmart on Dickerson Pike and it continued into the parking lot. The altercations continued to a bus stop just outside of the lot.

Police said that is where one of the women pulled a knife and stabbed a 14-year-old girl in the group around 9:45 p.m. The girl was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects fled the scene on foot and the search for them continues. The investigation is focusing on surveillance cameras from the parking lot and possible social media posts.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

