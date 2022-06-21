Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Shoals native Cadence Baker talks American Idol, Helen Keller Fest

Shoals native Cadence Baker talks American Idol and new music
Shoals native Cadence Baker talks American Idol and new music(Cadence Baker)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS. Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cadence Baker grew up singing around Muscle Shoals, once known as the hit recording capital of the world. Little did she know that talent would take her all the way to Hollywood.

At the beginning of 2022, the teenager made her debut on season 20 of American Idol with her dad strumming guitar by her side. Singing in front of the star-studded judge panel made up of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, she earned her ticket to the Idol stages.

Baker went on to perform for several weeks of the competition and made it through the top 20.

Now, she’s bringing her voice, and her own music, back to Alabama. Her latest single, “Peter Pan,” came out at the end of March. The slow and sultry song is just a sneak peek of the music fans can expect to hear from Baker.

The musician has a hometown show coming up as she’s playing Helen Keller Fest on Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. The annual festival is happening at Spring Park in Tuscumbia and brings a crowd every year.

Joining her on stage is fellow Idol alum, Tristen Gresset. The rocker from Pell City is opening for Baker at 7:30 p.m.

You can check more information on Helen Keller Fest and get your tickets at HelenKellerFestival.com.

Keep up with Baker and all her latest endeavors on Instagram, and listen to her latest work wherever you stream music.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West has confirmed that a 3-year-old child has drowned near...
3-year-old drowns near Ardmore
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
Stabbing scene
School reacts to teenage girl’s death as search for suspects continues