Shoals native Cadence Baker talks American Idol, Helen Keller Fest

MUSCLE SHOALS. Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cadence Baker grew up singing around Muscle Shoals, once known as the hit recording capital of the world. Little did she know that talent would take her all the way to Hollywood.

At the beginning of 2022, the teenager made her debut on season 20 of American Idol with her dad strumming guitar by her side. Singing in front of the star-studded judge panel made up of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, she earned her ticket to the Idol stages.

Baker went on to perform for several weeks of the competition and made it through the top 20.

Now, she’s bringing her voice, and her own music, back to Alabama. Her latest single, “Peter Pan,” came out at the end of March. The slow and sultry song is just a sneak peek of the music fans can expect to hear from Baker.

The musician has a hometown show coming up as she’s playing Helen Keller Fest on Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. The annual festival is happening at Spring Park in Tuscumbia and brings a crowd every year.

Joining her on stage is fellow Idol alum, Tristen Gresset. The rocker from Pell City is opening for Baker at 7:30 p.m.

You can check more information on Helen Keller Fest and get your tickets at HelenKellerFestival.com.

Keep up with Baker and all her latest endeavors on Instagram, and listen to her latest work wherever you stream music.

