Man arrested for assaulting officers during arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man after he assaulted police officers.

Officers arrived at the Speed Z gas station after reports of a man acting erratically. Kenneth Briggs, 48, was standing in front of the station when officers arrived and it was determined he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

When officers attempted to arrest Briggs, he began to fight them. Briggs struck one of the officers in the face multiple times and fled the scene on foot.

On June 19, Briggs was located and arrested. He was charged with second-degree assault. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

