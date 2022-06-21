Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft

Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle
Police believe the two men left the scene in a light-colored vehicle(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it needs help from the public to identify two people suspected of a theft that took place at Walmart.

According to the Madison Police Department, the two suspects used stolen credit cards at Walmart.

The post from the Madison Police Department says that the suspects were two white males that got in a light-colored vehicle.

Help MPD Identify. Detective Beasley asks for your assistance in identifying these two suspects in a theft at Walmart...

Posted by Madison, Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to email adam.beasley@madisonal.gov or call 256-774-4408.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West has confirmed that a 3-year-old child has drowned near...
3-year-old drowns near Ardmore
car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
Help Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers find the men and women featured in Valley's Wanted.
Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Wanted

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Two-vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes of Alabama 20.
Wreck involving commercial vehicle blocking lanes of AL 20
Alabama’s runoff election for U.S. Senate will determine which GOP candidate will be on the November
Decision 2022: State House candidates continue campaign for runoff