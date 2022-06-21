Madison Police looking to identify two suspects in Walmart theft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it needs help from the public to identify two people suspected of a theft that took place at Walmart.

According to the Madison Police Department, the two suspects used stolen credit cards at Walmart.

The post from the Madison Police Department says that the suspects were two white males that got in a light-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to email adam.beasley@madisonal.gov or call 256-774-4408.

