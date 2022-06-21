Hot and sunny today, dry stretch continues

Happy Summer! The summer solstice occurred at 4:13 AM CDT this morning.

Temperatures and humidity levels are fairly comfortable again on this Tuesday morning as we start off in the 60s to low 70s, some areas of isolated fog have developed for the early morning hours. Today will be very similar to your Monday with abundant sunshine and a light northwest wind keeping humidity levels tolerable, highs will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Skies remain clear overnight with warmer low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day we have seen so far this year with a forecast high of 103 degrees for the metro area, winds will be light from the NNW with mainly sunny skies. Thursday is more of the same as highs will reach the triple digits under sunny skies. This hot and dry stretch of weather will likely to some heat related illnesses, please stay hydrated and practice heat safety.

Friday will bring in a few more clouds with just isolated shower chances during the afternoon, highs will stay above average in the middle to upper 90s. The weekend also looks hot with more humidity, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

