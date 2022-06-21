Homemade Ice Cream: Viral TikToker shares her favorite treat to get you through the summer heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the mood for a sweet treat and a fun summer activity all in one?

Ally Burnett, also known as Sugar Pusher on TikTok and Instagram, is teaching us how to make homemade blueberry cheesecake ice cream.

All you need is cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, whole milk, salt, brown sugar, any flavoring of your choice and any kind of ice cream maker. Pro-tip: adding in any kind of alcohol for flavoring helps keep the ice cream from freezing too hard!

Be sure to follow the Sugar Pusher on Instagram and TikTok where she posts all of her sweet tips and tricks!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.