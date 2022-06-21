Hicks stepping down as Alabama A&M Director of Athletics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After ten years, Alabama A&M University will be on the search for a new Director of Athletics.

Bryans Hicks announced on Tuesday, June 21 that he is stepping down to assume the role of Senior Associate Commissioner for Promotions and Strategic Partnerships at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).His last day with the Department will be Wednesday, July 6 before beginning his new position next month.

An announcement on the leadership of the Department will be made in the near future.

”Bryan has been an outstanding leader for Alabama A&M Athletics in his decade of service to the Institution,” said President Dr. Daniel Wims. “He has helped to elevate our profile at all levels while always keeping our primary reason for being here - our students - at the forefront of all that he has done. He will continue to be a part of the Bulldog Family as part of the SWAC Office and we wish him nothing but the best in this new endeavor.”

”This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to serve both our student-athletes and our institutions alike,” said Hicks. “I am grateful to Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for that opportunity and am looking forward to helping him make his vision of the SWAC the best Division I conference in the country a reality.”

”At the same time I am forever grateful to Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr. and Dr. Wims, our coaches, administrative staff and undoubtably the best student-athletes in all the world for their support in helping A&M continue to grow and reach unprecedented heights.”

Named as the successor to Betty Austin (2007-12) on June 4, 2012, Hicks is just the fourth full-time Director of Athletics for A&M in the past 30 years and owns the longest consecutive tenure on record in the past 59 years. His decade of service trails Bulldog legend Gene Bright’s 13 years (1974-76, 1980-87, 1992-95) and is just ahead of the nine years each by Jim Martin (1997-2006) and George Hobson (1962-65, 1967-73).During his tenure, Hicks fueled a revitalization of the program with major facility upgrades that included new field turf and a State-of-the-Art video board at Louis Crews Stadium, adding to what was already one of the premier Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) facilities in the country.

He would also oversee the renovation of Hobson Field House as well as upgrades to the men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms and twice improve upon the on-campus tennis facility. Most recently he played a key role in the efforts to construct a brand new 6,000-seat, 130,000 square foot Events Center that will serve as the home facility for men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

Hicks also raised both funding and the profile of the institution and Department with the scheduling of multiple Power 5 and Group of 5 opponents in football and basketball while still focusing on developing a student-athlete centered culture. Those efforts led to record-setting academic honors, including the first College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America in 29 years in 2020-21. The Bulldogs would earn three that year and another in 2021-22 to surpass the previous total for the program and have also earned seven CoSIDA Academic All-District recognitions under his watch.

He also instituted both the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Annual B.E.S.T. Awards Banquet to celebrate A&M student-athlete’s accomplishments both in the classroom and on the fields.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.