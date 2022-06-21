Deals
Grove Oak man shot on Saturday

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Fyffe Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at a residence on County Road 541. When deputies arrived, Sammy Lee Frasier, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“I would like to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Fyffe Police Department’s prompt and professional attention to this case. Please keep all families involved in your prayers.”

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

