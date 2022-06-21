Grove Oak man shot on Saturday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Fyffe Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at a residence on County Road 541. When deputies arrived, Sammy Lee Frasier, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“I would like to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Fyffe Police Department’s prompt and professional attention to this case. Please keep all families involved in your prayers.”

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

