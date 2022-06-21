Deals
FIRST ALERT: Hot and Dry Stretch Continues

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
High heat continues this week with a FIRST ALERT extended today through Thursday for air temperatures in the upper 90s and potentially triple digits. The only good news regarding this heat wave compared to last week is the fact that humidity is lower, which is keeping heat indices from skyrocketing across the region. It is important to note though that with above average temperatures lingering for an extended period of time, heat safety is still a must to help prevent heat-related illnesses. Expect dry conditions to continue throughout the rest of the day with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 70s.

More heat will be on the way throughout the rest of the work week with isolated chances for showers and storms later in the week. Better chances for rain will be arriving by the weekend with scattered showers and storms looking likely Saturday and Sunday.

Plan on some brief relief from the heat likely early next week with a cold front approaching the region. This could knock down temperatures nearly ten degrees and also bring more measurable rain to crops and vegetation that desperately need it.

