Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Payton Walker went to Huntsville Fire and Rescue to see if she has what it takes to be a firefighter.

Cory Green, the Huntsville Fire and Rescue Lead Recruiter, taught Payton everything she needed to know about joining the crew. While there were a few bumps in the road, Payton successfully put on a uniform, got in the truck and had her go with the water hose.

Payton thinks she’ll stick to TVL, but if you think you have what it takes to be a firefighter you can join Cory and the crew by applying on their website, linked here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.