Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

By Jocelyn Claborn
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Payton Walker went to Huntsville Fire and Rescue to see if she has what it takes to be a firefighter.

Cory Green, the Huntsville Fire and Rescue Lead Recruiter, taught Payton everything she needed to know about joining the crew. While there were a few bumps in the road, Payton successfully put on a uniform, got in the truck and had her go with the water hose.

Payton thinks she’ll stick to TVL, but if you think you have what it takes to be a firefighter you can join Cory and the crew by applying on their website, linked here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West has confirmed that a 3-year-old child has drowned near...
3-year-old drowns near Ardmore
car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
Help Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers find the men and women featured in Valley's Wanted.
Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Wanted