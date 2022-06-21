Decision 2022: State House candidates continue campaign for runoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama House District Two Voters will choose between Jason Black and Ben Harrison on Tuesday. The district represents parts of limestone and Lauderdale counties.

On Monday, both candidates made their final rounds of campaign calls hoping to reach as many voters as possible.

Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black said wants to provide more jobs to his district.

“I want to provide things for our community like ambulance services they don’t have in Lauderdale county,” said Black. “I want to help with fire protection. I want to do all of those things and I want to provide jobs. My background shows I’ve brought in over 10,000 jobs.”

Former Limestone County Commissioner and small business owner Ben Harrison wants to reduce the cost of adoptions.

“I want to reduce the cost of adoptions,” said Harrison. “I think that is very important.”

Harrison also wants to reduce the food tax in Alabama.

“Reducing the state food tax should be a no-brainer,” said Harrison.

Both candidates are confident in their ability to help the residents of Lauderdale and Limestone County.

