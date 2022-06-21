Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Wanted

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local law enforcement is looking for several suspects – among them, a couple of people they say rented furniture then, refused to pay for it.

Authorities are on the hunt for Trinity Williams. According to authorities, she rented a set of mattresses and a couch from a local business and didn’t pay up.

It’s a similar story with Adorien Brewster who allegedly rented a sofa set and refused to cough up the cash for it.

Investigators tell us Jalawrence Lagrone cashed a check for over $4,00, but the only problem was that it did not belong to him.

Christine Gordon is wanted for possession of cocaine.

Corey King is accused of trafficking marijuana.

If you have seen any of these people, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.