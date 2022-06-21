Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Valley’s Wanted

Crime Stoppers: Valley's Wanted
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local law enforcement is looking for several suspects – among them, a couple of people they say rented furniture then, refused to pay for it.

Authorities are on the hunt for Trinity Williams. According to authorities, she rented a set of mattresses and a couch from a local business and didn’t pay up.

It’s a similar story with Adorien Brewster who allegedly rented a sofa set and refused to cough up the cash for it.

Investigators tell us Jalawrence Lagrone cashed a check for over $4,00, but the only problem was that it did not belong to him.

Christine Gordon is wanted for possession of cocaine.

Corey King is accused of trafficking marijuana.

If you have seen any of these people, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West has confirmed that a 3-year-old child has drowned near...
3-year-old drowns near Ardmore
car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Race for Alabama House district 2 approaches run-off election on June 21.
Race for Alabama House district 2 approaches run-off election
Crime Stoppers: Valley's Wanted
Crime Stoppers: Valley's Wanted
Firefighters are trying to find more ways to keep cool during the high temps.
Firefighters dealing with extreme heat and gas prices
Tuscumbia man dead after fatal crash.
Tuscumbia man dead after fatal crash