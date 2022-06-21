Deals
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy was killed Monday during a car chase.

According to ALEA, 24-year-old Deputy Sheriff J’Mar Colin Abel was assisting in chasing a suspect from a neighboring county when he lost control of the patrol car.

The 2017 Ford Explorer struck a ditch and overturned.

Abel was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement saying today marked the deputy’s second year anniversary with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Sheriff Abel, age 24, a two-year veteran of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, was marking his second anniversary with the Sheriff’s Office on the day he lost his life.” Marshall’s statement continued by saying, “Deputy Sheriff Abel is the seventh Alabama law enforcement officer to perish in the line of duty this year, giving his all to fulfill his oath to protect and serve the public. His loss reminds us of the sacrifice that our law enforcement heroes make for us every day. We can never repay them.”

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor also gave a statement saying,

The deputy is survived by his fiance Jasmine Gaddist and his father Martin Abel.

