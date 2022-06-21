Ben Rector talks finding joy again in new music

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Musician Ben Rector is living his best life according to his new music.

The singer/songwriter grew up listening to musicians like The Beatles and James Taylor, launching his interest in ‘60s and ‘70s style music. Merge the oldies with some of today’s feel-good pop style, and you’ve got Rector’s groove.

His latest album, The Joy of Music, is his first since 2018. New songs like “Dream On” and “Heroes” might make the listener think a little deeper, while songs like “Living My Best Life” and “Sunday” will have you dancing along to the beat.

Rector said being able to write every day is his favorite part of the job.

“The music that I make now, my hope is that it is just like a warm hug for people,” Rector said. “I try to make stuff that’s accessible, that you would hear on the radio, but also has enough depth that people are like, ‘Oh yea, I haven’t thought about it that way,’ or, ‘That’s something that I’ve thought of a bunch and no one’s ever said it.”

And that’s why his newest work is all about finding joy. After years off during the pandemic and feeling less than excited about creating new music, Rector said he’s excited to share his thoughts with the world again.

The hopeful new music even features some collaborations with familiar names like Snoop Dogg, Kenny G, Dave Koz and Taylor Goldsmith.

He’s taken the music on tour and said this show, The Joy of Music: Live, is the one he’s most proud of thus far. You have the chance to see the fun show when Ben Rector brings his tour to the Tennessee Valley!

Frist, he’s playing at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Thursday, June 23. You can check out more information and tickets at BenRectorMusic.com.

You also have the chance to see him Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, June 25. You can find more information and tickets at BenRectorMusic.com.

