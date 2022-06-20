‘Top Dog’ retires from Huntsville Police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced Monday morning that its longest-serving dog is retiring.

Rekon is an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois that has been with the Huntsville Police Department since 2016.

Huntsville Police Officer Robert Glaser has been partnered with Rekon since 2016 and in that time, the duo has worked primarily with third-shift officers

Rekon retired from the Huntsville Police Department this month. (Huntsville Police Department)

According to a post from HPD, Rekon received the “Top Dog” award for being the best Police Canine in Madison County.

Rekon will live out his retirement with officer Glaser and his family.

