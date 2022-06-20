Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Sunny and dry stretch of weather with highs in the triple digits

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Monday morning! We are coming off of a beautiful Father’s Day weekend and have pleasant temperatures in the 60s to start our work week with fair skies overhead. 

Today will likely be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels.  The wind will be light out of the south with highs reaching the low to middle 90s.  Skies remain clear tonight with lows dipping into the middle 60s.  The FIRST ALERT is out for high temperatures in the triple digits for Tuesday through Thursday.  Although humidity levels won’t be too high, the hot and dry conditions may lead to heat related illness. 

The summer solstice will occur at 4:14 AM CDT and we will officially head into the summer season.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a light NW wind, highs will be near 100 degrees.  Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter with highs over 100.  This hot and dry stretch will quickly dry out vegetation and gardens.  Temps will cool a bit by Friday with highs in the middle 90s. 

Chances for isolated showers and storms will return by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the...
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

Latest News

4 Day Forecast
First Alert for High Heat
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF Weather June 19 at 5 a.m.
GrillCast
Highs in the 90s for your holiday
10 Day forecast
Great Father’s Day forecast