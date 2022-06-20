Sunny and dry stretch of weather with highs in the triple digits

Good Monday morning! We are coming off of a beautiful Father’s Day weekend and have pleasant temperatures in the 60s to start our work week with fair skies overhead.

Today will likely be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. The wind will be light out of the south with highs reaching the low to middle 90s. Skies remain clear tonight with lows dipping into the middle 60s. The FIRST ALERT is out for high temperatures in the triple digits for Tuesday through Thursday. Although humidity levels won’t be too high, the hot and dry conditions may lead to heat related illness.

The summer solstice will occur at 4:14 AM CDT and we will officially head into the summer season. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a light NW wind, highs will be near 100 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter with highs over 100. This hot and dry stretch will quickly dry out vegetation and gardens. Temps will cool a bit by Friday with highs in the middle 90s.

Chances for isolated showers and storms will return by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.