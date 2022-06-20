Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Sharp was transported to Huntsville Hospital for injuries sustained in a crash.
Courtland Police Chief involved in crash
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
102-year-old woman celebrates birthday with biker "gang"
102-year-old spends birthday with bikers
The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8.
New videos emerge of Alabamians feared to be captured by Russia

Latest News

Douglas Carpenter founded St. Stephen's Episcopal Church nearly 50 years ago.
Founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church speaks on deadly shooting
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case