Monday Evening Forecast

Still hot at this point in the day with temperatures clinging on to the 80s. Thankfully, even with all this heat, temperatures feel close to their actual temperatures.

Clear skies continue into the evening and overnight hours. Lows only dipping into the 60s and 70s.

Mild start to your Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 90s lower 100s. Find ways to beat the heat for the next several days! Our hot, dry forecast will continue past Tuesday, into Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Highs will near or hit 100 for the next few days, but eventually break moving closer to the weekend.

Rain will finally return to our forecasts and slight relief from the heat- by slight we are still talking about the 90s.

Practice heat safety for the remainder of the workweek.

