Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Monday
Monday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Still hot at this point in the day with temperatures clinging on to the 80s. Thankfully, even with all this heat, temperatures feel close to their actual temperatures.

Clear skies continue into the evening and overnight hours. Lows only dipping into the 60s and 70s.

Mild start to your Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 90s lower 100s. Find ways to beat the heat for the next several days! Our hot, dry forecast will continue past Tuesday, into Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Highs will near or hit 100 for the next few days, but eventually break moving closer to the weekend.

Rain will finally return to our forecasts and slight relief from the heat- by slight we are still talking about the 90s.

Practice heat safety for the remainder of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man
Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack

Latest News

WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather June 20 at noon
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
WAFF weather June 20 at 5 a.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny and dry stretch of weather with highs in the triple digits
4 Day Forecast
First Alert for High Heat