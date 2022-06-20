Deals
Man dies in single-vehicle crash

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Fairgrounds Road.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Fairgrounds Road.

When units with the Muscle Shoals Police Department and Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a 2021 Ford F-150 in the median. The truck had sustained heavy damage and the two people were taken from the vehicle.

Tyler J. Morgan, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexis M. Morgan, 20, was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by Muscle Shoals Police.

