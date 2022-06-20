Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Local women competes in World Duathlon

Huntsville's LD Gale was the first American in her age group to finish.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local woman traveled to Romania earlier this month to compete in the World Duathlon and she came away as the first American in her age group to cross the finish line.

The sprint Duathlon that Huntsville native LD Gale competed in consists of two running segments and one biking. The first run is a little more than 3.2 miles and is followed by 12 miles of biking before a final 1.5-mile run to the finish line.

Huntsville native, LD Gale finished the race in one hour and 42 minutes which made her the first of three Americans in her age group to finish.

One of Gale’s favorite things about the competition is that it brought her together with Americans from all across that country and no one cared about politics.

“Team camaraderie of Team USA was even more exciting than I thought, we had people from California, New York, Florida, Oregon and Wisconsin,” Gale said. “During that time there was no red, state blue state, democrat, republican, no talk about politics, we were all Team USA.”

Overall, Team USA finished in second place at the World Duathlon competition, Great Britain finished first.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the...
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

Latest News

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
Rekon received the “Top Dog” award for being the best Police Canine in Madison County.
‘Top Dog’ retires from Huntsville Police
Because of the success of this year’s event, Dayamba plans to make it an annual event.
Juneteenth celebrations in Huntsville
Because of this year's success, Aline plans to make the event annual.
Juneteenth celebration in Huntsville