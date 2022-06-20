Local women competes in World Duathlon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local woman traveled to Romania earlier this month to compete in the World Duathlon and she came away as the first American in her age group to cross the finish line.

The sprint Duathlon that Huntsville native LD Gale competed in consists of two running segments and one biking. The first run is a little more than 3.2 miles and is followed by 12 miles of biking before a final 1.5-mile run to the finish line.

Huntsville native, LD Gale finished the race in one hour and 42 minutes which made her the first of three Americans in her age group to finish.

One of Gale’s favorite things about the competition is that it brought her together with Americans from all across that country and no one cared about politics.

“Team camaraderie of Team USA was even more exciting than I thought, we had people from California, New York, Florida, Oregon and Wisconsin,” Gale said. “During that time there was no red, state blue state, democrat, republican, no talk about politics, we were all Team USA.”

Overall, Team USA finished in second place at the World Duathlon competition, Great Britain finished first.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.