Juneteenth celebrations in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, a small business showcase for black business owners was held at Calvary Hill Park in Huntsville. This was the first year the event was held.

A small black business owner Crea Ford has had her business open for about three years.

“I came out to the event today to get more exposure being a hairstylist were normally behind the chair but I wanted to get my products out there,” said Crea. ”I wanted to expand and know my community.”

Aline Dayamba the event organizer and small business owner herself shared why Juneteenth is important to her.

“Juneteenth is a freedom for African Americans and also I would like to bring awareness to this federal holiday because a lot of people don’t know about it.”

Cameron Dunbar, a small business owner also shared that Juneteenth means a lot to him.

“It means a lot to me for real, cause you know that we’re still able to be free and not being how it was back in the day because I would hate that timeline,” said Cameron. “To be around each other and not be no type of drama or anything else so today means a lot.”

Because of the success of this year’s event, Dayamba plans to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.