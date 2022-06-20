Deals
First Alert for High Heat

Getting hotter with each passing day this week. Highs back in the middle 90s Monday with low humidity. Rain chances will remain out of the forecast until we get to Friday. Only then will we see a few isolated storms. The heat will build across the area Tuesday through Thursday with record high temperatures above 100 degrees possible during that time. Be prepared for this excessive heat. We have a First Alert out for next week. The humidity will be a little lower with this heat wave but this kind of heat will likely stress out area vegetation and lawns. Keep an eye on your pets and stay hydrated.
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

