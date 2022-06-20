Boaz rail crossing to close part of AL 205

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced that a section of Alabama 205 will be closed between June 21 and July 1 for railroad crossing upgrades.

According to the press release from ALDOT, the closure will be between Mann Ave. and Thomas Ave./College ave. in Boaz.

The closure will begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. and reopen July 1 weather permitting.

Railroad operator, OmniTRAX, will be installing high-density rubber panels at the crossing and replacing ties.

The operation will be jointly funded by OmniTRAX and The City of Boaz.

