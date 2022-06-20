Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Auburn’s bats wake up as it bounces Stanford from CWS

Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an...
Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Auburn has eliminated No. 2 national seed Stanford from the College World Series. Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers went on to win 6-2.

It was Auburn’s first CWS victory in 25 years. The Tigers will play Tuesday against the loser of Monday night’s game between Arkansas and Mississippi.

Stanford went 0-2 in a CWS for the first time in 18 appearances.

The Tigers had managed one run and seven hits in 14 CWS innings before breaking out in the sixth against the Cardinal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West has confirmed that a 3-year-old child has drowned near...
3-year-old drowns near Ardmore
car crash
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash
According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
Red water in Marsh Creek
Abnormal color found contaminating local creek
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Auburn infielder Brody Moore, right, throws to first base after putting out Oregon State's...
Auburn delivering ‘Bad News’ to College World Series
Auburn draws motivation from 'Bad News Bears' movie
Auburn draws motivation from 'Bad News Bears' movie
Jacksonville State University announced that Rod Smith will be the new offensive coordinator...
Rod Smith hired as new Jacksonville State offensive coordinator
Auburn Baseball wins Super Regionals over UCLA
Meet Alabama A&M Quarterback Aqeel Glass