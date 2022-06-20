Deals
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash


car crash
car crash(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were confirmed dead following a single vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road.

The preliminary report revealed four teens were in a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner traveling northbound on Jonestown Rd. until it exited the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle on the road. Three people were then ejected from the car and it came to a rest on Jonestown Rd.

THP said an 18-year-old from Patriot, OH, a 16-year-old from Ethridge, TN, and 18-year-old Emma Miller were killed in the crash. The only survivor, 19-year-old Johnny Zook from Ethridge, TN was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

THP confirmed that none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

