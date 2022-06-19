Sunday Morning Forecast

Highs in the 90s again for your Sunday. Mostly clear with winds from the north to keep us more comfortable this afternoon.

Overnight the middle 60s for lows are expected with slight chance at showers tonight and overnight.

Dry headed into Monday but the heat kicks in by early next week! Alerts issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for heat.

The next 10 days brings little relief on the temperature front. Highs still tracking in the middle to upper 90s with more heat moving in by next week!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.