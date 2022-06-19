Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says on Saturday, June 18, around 4:31 p.m. a single-vehicle crash happened on I-59 near the 181 mile marker, about two miles north of Atalla. The accident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Austin Mims of Collinsville according to ALEA.

ALEA says Mims was fatally injured when his motorcycle left the road, hitting a cable barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to ALEA.

No more information has been released at this time as Troopers with ALEA continues to investigate. We will provide any updates as they are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.