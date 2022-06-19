Great Father’s Day forecast For the first time since 2019 we will likely hit 100 degrees next week. A nice breeze overnight tonight through sunrise Sunday morning. The north wind is pushing in lower humidity and cooler air. Morning lows will start out in the 50s in many areas. Expect full sunshine for Father’s Day so don’t forget the sunscreen. Rain chances will remain low for several days with highs Sunday and Monday in the 90s. The heat will build across the area Tuesday through Thursday with record high temperatures above 100 degrees possible during that time. Be prepared for this excessive heat. We have a First Alert out for next week. The humidity will be a little lower with this heat wave but this kind of heat will likely stress out area vegetation and lawns. Keep an eye on your pets and stay hydrated.

