Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Great Father’s Day forecast

For the first time since 2019 we will likely hit 100 degrees next week. A nice breeze overnight tonight through sunrise Sunday morning. The north wind is pushing in lower humidity and cooler air. Morning lows will start out in the 50s in many areas. Expect full sunshine for Father’s Day so don’t forget the sunscreen. Rain chances will remain low for several days with highs Sunday and Monday in the 90s. The heat will build across the area Tuesday through Thursday with record high temperatures above 100 degrees possible during that time. Be prepared for this excessive heat. We have a First Alert out for next week. The humidity will be a little lower with this heat wave but this kind of heat will likely stress out area vegetation and lawns. Keep an eye on your pets and stay hydrated.
10 Day forecast
10 Day forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Villacorta is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Limestone Co. man arrested for rape
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Sharp was transported to Huntsville Hospital for injuries sustained in a crash.
Courtland Police Chief involved in crash

Latest News

Today through Wednesday
Saturday Morning Forecast
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Highs in the 90s with winds for Saturday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF Weather June 18 at 5 a.m.
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather June 17 at 6 p.m.