Tuscaloosa firefighters rescue trapped dog

Tuscaloosa firefighters rescue dog
Tuscaloosa firefighters rescue dog(Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue were able to rescue a trapped dog from a house fire.

The fire started at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on 74th Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the fire in the basement and one dog trapped. They were able to rescue the dog and there were no injuries.

This afternoon around 4:45 we responded to the report of a structure fire on 74th Street. Firefighters arrived to find...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue on Thursday, June 16, 2022

