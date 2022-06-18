Tennessee Secretary of State charged with DUI

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.

“On Friday night, after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and trust the legal process as we move forward.”

WSMV4 has contacted the Tullahoma Police Department for more information but has not received a comment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.