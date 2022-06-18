Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Today through Wednesday
Today through Wednesday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs in the 90s again for your Saturday. Mostly clear with winds from the north to keep us more comfortable this afternoon.

Overnight the middle 60s for lows are expected with slight chance at showers tonight and overnight.

Still in the upper 80s lower 90s for Sunday with lower humidity continuing.

Dry headed into Monday but the heat kicks in by early next week! Alerts issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for heat.

The next 10 days brings little relief on the temperature front. Highs still tracking in the middle to upper 90s with more heat moving in by next week!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Villacorta is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Limestone Co. man arrested for rape
Gina Benitez
Meet WAFF’s newest morning anchor Gina Benitez

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather, June 17 at 10 p.m.
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather June 17 at 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather
Pleasant Father’s Day Weekend Ahead
Today
Finally Friday Forecast