Huntsville Police K-9 retires
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced that one of its K-9 officers retired this month after a career-ending injury.
According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Ghost was a dual-purpose patrol/narcotics dog that was partnered with officer Doug Moore.
Ghost is a six-year-old German Shepard that has been working with the Huntsville Police Department since 2017.
According to the Facebook post, Ghost will live out the rest of his life in a loving home.
