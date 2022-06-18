How are summer camps beating the heat?

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer camps that take place primarily outdoors are underway, but how are they dealing with the high temperatures?

Pine Ridge Day Camp Director Kellie Cook says that the camp has a limited amount of air-conditioned space indoors.

“A lot of activity program areas are shaded so that is definitely a big help,” Cook said. “We have plenty of hiking trails that we can send kids into the woods where it is definitely a lot cooler out there than directly in the sunlight.”

Paul Emerson, Director of Camp Maranatha said they are planning to double up on their water activities this summer to keep the campers cool.

“We have a lot of water activities already so we are going to change up our program to have them spend more time in the water, in the lake, in our pool and minimize the time of hiking and things like that where it’s really hot.”

Both camps have a nurse on-site and the counselors are CPR and first aid certified.

“We’re looking at ordering some misting fans and putting them up in our pavilion so the kids can cool off. It’s supposed to be drier so that extra moisture will help them stay cooler,” Emerson said.

