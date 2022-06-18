Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an attack on passengers at San Francisco International Airport has left three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack or whether the suspect was a traveler.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8.
New videos emerge of Alabamians feared to be captured by Russia

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
Bunny Drueke, Mother of Alexander John-Robert Drueke, shares what she would say to Alex if she...
Mother of missing American soldier sends message to him
High flood waters at Yellowstone National Park have hopes of reopening uncertain as extreme...
GRAPHIC: Yellowstone National Park uncertain on reopening; heat turns fatal in U.S.
Video has surfaced on pro-Russian channels that appears to show two American volunteer fighters...
Video appears to show missing Americans detained