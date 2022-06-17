Deals
Vestavia Hills Police: 1 person killed, 2 others shot at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Suspect in custody
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police confirmed three people were shot at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Thursday night, June 16, 2022.

One person was killed in the shooting, according to officers. Two others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in custody, according to officers.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

This happened at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

Multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene including Vestavia Police, Vestavia Fire, Hoover Police, Jefferson County law enforcement officers and others.

The original call went out around 6:15 p.m.


WBRC checked the church’s website and there was a post announcing there was a Boomers Potluck planned for Thursday, June 16, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m.

At approximately 6:22 PM Central Time the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church...

Posted by Vestavia Hills Police Department on Thursday, June 16, 2022

