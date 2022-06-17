Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

U.S. Space & Rocket Center receives $10M donation for new training center

The crew of Inspiration4 visited the Aviation Challenge at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in July 2021
By Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Space Camp programs in Huntsville received a big boost on Friday.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center was gifted $10 million for a new training center to be used by the Rocket Center, according to U.S. Space & Rocket Center CEO Dr. Kimberly Robinson and Shift4 Founder and CEO Jared Isaacman. The 40,000 square-foot Inspiration4 Skills Training Center will support future Space Campers. The hanger-style building will include space and aviation simulators, a pool, a drone space, classrooms and a challenge course.

Concept of new Inspiration4 training center coming to Huntsville
Concept of new Inspiration4 training center coming to Huntsville(U.S. Space & Rocket Center)

Robinson said the gift is the largest single donation in the Rocket Center’s history. It allows the Rocket Center to combine many activities under one roof.

Once operational, this new facility will extend water and other weather-dependent outdoor activities year-round and enable Space Camp to increase the number of trainees that can attend each year outside the summer season.

The new facility will display an L-39 Black Diamond plane Isaacman is also donating to the Rocket Center. In September 2021, Isaacman commanded Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit, spending three days aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The Inspiration4 mission raised more than $250 million for St. Jude, the Memphis-based pediatric cancer research hospital that does not charge the families of children for their treatment. The crew visited the Rocket Center in July 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
Power line down on Memorial Parkway
PHOTO: 18-wheeler strikes power line on Memorial Parkway at University Drive
Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan
Athens Fire & Rescue Chief to step down at end of July

Latest News

Gina Benitez
Meet WAFF’s newest morning anchor Gina Benitez
Gina Benitez joins WAFF 48
Gina Benitez joins WAFF 48
Inspiration4 crew visits U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Inspiration4 crew’s July 2021 visit to the Rocket Center
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church