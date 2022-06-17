U.S. Space & Rocket Center receives $10M donation for new training center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Space Camp programs in Huntsville received a big boost on Friday.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center was gifted $10 million for a new training center to be used by the Rocket Center, according to U.S. Space & Rocket Center CEO Dr. Kimberly Robinson and Shift4 Founder and CEO Jared Isaacman. The 40,000 square-foot Inspiration4 Skills Training Center will support future Space Campers. The hanger-style building will include space and aviation simulators, a pool, a drone space, classrooms and a challenge course.

Concept of new Inspiration4 training center coming to Huntsville (U.S. Space & Rocket Center)

Robinson said the gift is the largest single donation in the Rocket Center’s history. It allows the Rocket Center to combine many activities under one roof.

Once operational, this new facility will extend water and other weather-dependent outdoor activities year-round and enable Space Camp to increase the number of trainees that can attend each year outside the summer season.

The new facility will display an L-39 Black Diamond plane Isaacman is also donating to the Rocket Center. In September 2021, Isaacman commanded Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit, spending three days aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The Inspiration4 mission raised more than $250 million for St. Jude, the Memphis-based pediatric cancer research hospital that does not charge the families of children for their treatment. The crew visited the Rocket Center in July 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.