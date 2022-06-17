Town Creek fire engine destroyed in blaze
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The chief of the Town Creek Fire Department put out a Facebook post showing what is left of a fire truck after it was engulfed in flames.
According to Chief Donna Campbell, as a wheat field fire spread toward the truck, she tried to get back into the truck to move it but, flames quickly spread over the front of the truck.
Firefighters from Red Bank and Hatton were on the scene to assist in putting the fire out.
Campbell also shared a picture of her helmet that was left inside the truck at the time.
According to Campbell, no one was injured in the fire.
