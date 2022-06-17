Town Creek fire engine destroyed in blaze

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The chief of the Town Creek Fire Department put out a Facebook post showing what is left of a fire truck after it was engulfed in flames.

According to Chief Donna Campbell, as a wheat field fire spread toward the truck, she tried to get back into the truck to move it but, flames quickly spread over the front of the truck.

A Town Creek Fire Department truck was destroyed in a blaze. (Donna Campbell)

Firefighters from Red Bank and Hatton were on the scene to assist in putting the fire out.

Campbell also shared a picture of her helmet that was left inside the truck at the time.

Campbell's helmet was destroyed in the fire. (Donna Campbell)

According to Campbell, no one was injured in the fire.

