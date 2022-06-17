Pleasant Father’s Day Weekend Ahead

Widely scattered showers and storms earlier today with a few strong storms, but most of this activity has moved south. Even though these storms helped cool us off tremendously, conditions are still rather muggy this evening. A few lingering showers will likely be ending as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the low and mid 70s.

Beautiful conditions and much needed relief from the intense heat will be arriving for your Father’s Day weekend. Afternoon highs will still be warm as we top out in the low 90s, but with drier air filtering into the region, it will be much more comfortable.

Enjoy the nicer weather while it lasts because it will not be lasting for long as another heat wave is expected by your upcoming work week. Temperatures will be back in the mid and upper 90s likely by Monday with triple-digit temperatures possible by mid-week. The good news at least is that based on model guidance, dewpoints are looking lower compared to this past week, so heat indices shouldn’t rise much above air temperatures. Nonetheless, I would brace yourself for another week of brutal heat with more Heat Advisories issued across the region.

