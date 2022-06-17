Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Meet WAFF’s newest morning anchor Gina Benitez

Gina Benitez will anchor the weekday morning shows and the noon broadcast.
By Charles Montgomery, Gina Benitez and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gina Benitez has joined the WAFF 48 News staff as the newest weekday morning and noon anchor. Click here to read Gina’s full bio.

Benitez recently worked in Miami where she covered major stories like the Plantation building explosion in 2019. Benitez was born and raised in south Florida and was proud to deliver breaking news to the residents of the area.

She began her career in El Paso, Texas, covering the military beat. During her time in Texas, Benitez did it all as she wrote, shot, edited and produced the weekend newscasts that she anchored.

After a few years in Texas, Benitez moved back to Florida and began working in Orlando, where she has some connections to Rocket City by covering rocket launches.

Watch Gina Benitez every weekday morning and at noon

While in Orlando, she was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

After Orlando, Benitez’s career took her to Raleigh, North Carolina. In Raleigh, Benitez covered one of the largest fires in the city.

Benitez was on the scene of the fire while she was walking her dog off the clock. She was one of the closest reporters to the scene and field anchored for over two hours. Benitez and her team received an Emmy Award nomination for the work they did covering that event.

In Miami, Benitez received two Emmy Award nominations for her coverage of the Plantation building explosion.

You can seen Gina Benitez on weekday mornings and at noon on WAFF! She is very excited to connect with the community and find out the best places to visit!

Gina Benitez
Gina Benitez(WAFF)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
Power line down on Memorial Parkway
PHOTO: 18-wheeler strikes power line on Memorial Parkway at University Drive
Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan
Athens Fire & Rescue Chief to step down at end of July

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Vestavia Hills church shooting latest
Vestavia Hills church shooting, Rev. Burruss of Saint Stephen's Episcopal shares words of comfort
Welcome WAFF's newest morning anchor to the team
Welcome WAFF's newest morning anchor to the team
Fertilizer costs on the rise
Increasing fertilizer costs are hurting many north Alabama farmers, may increase food costs