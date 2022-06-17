Meet WAFF’s newest morning anchor Gina Benitez

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gina Benitez has joined the WAFF 48 News staff as the newest weekday morning and noon anchor. Click here to read Gina’s full bio.

Benitez recently worked in Miami where she covered major stories like the Plantation building explosion in 2019. Benitez was born and raised in south Florida and was proud to deliver breaking news to the residents of the area.

She began her career in El Paso, Texas, covering the military beat. During her time in Texas, Benitez did it all as she wrote, shot, edited and produced the weekend newscasts that she anchored.

After a few years in Texas, Benitez moved back to Florida and began working in Orlando, where she has some connections to Rocket City by covering rocket launches.

While in Orlando, she was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

After Orlando, Benitez’s career took her to Raleigh, North Carolina. In Raleigh, Benitez covered one of the largest fires in the city.

Benitez was on the scene of the fire while she was walking her dog off the clock. She was one of the closest reporters to the scene and field anchored for over two hours. Benitez and her team received an Emmy Award nomination for the work they did covering that event.

In Miami, Benitez received two Emmy Award nominations for her coverage of the Plantation building explosion.

You can seen Gina Benitez on weekday mornings and at noon on WAFF! She is very excited to connect with the community and find out the best places to visit!

Gina Benitez (WAFF)

