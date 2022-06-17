Limestone Co. man arrested for rape
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with rape for an incident that occurred on June 11.
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Uziel Vazquez contacted Limestone County Investigations shortly after arriving on the scene.
Limestone County Investigations determined that German Joel Perez-Villacorta, 20, was having a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16.
Perez-Villacorta has been charged with second-degree rape and is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.
