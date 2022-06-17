Deals
Limestone Co. man arrested for rape

Villacorta is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with rape for an incident that occurred on June 11.

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Uziel Vazquez contacted Limestone County Investigations shortly after arriving on the scene.

On June 11, 2022, Deputy Uziel Vazquez responded to a rape call. Upon arrival, he located and detained the offender,...

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 17, 2022

Limestone County Investigations determined that German Joel Perez-Villacorta, 20, was having a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16.

Perez-Villacorta has been charged with second-degree rape and is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.

