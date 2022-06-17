Huntsville Utilities responding to area power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Utilities are responding to multiple power outages on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, power outages occurred as a weather system was moving through the area.

Customers in north Huntsville are impacted from Winchester Road south to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to I-565. Additionally, customers in southwest Huntsville are impacted from Drake Avenue south to Martin Road and from Triana Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway.

See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.

