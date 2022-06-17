Deals
Huntsville Utilities responding to area power outages

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Utilities are responding to multiple power outages on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, power outages occurred as a weather system was moving through the area.

Customers in north Huntsville are impacted from Winchester Road south to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to I-565. Additionally, customers in southwest Huntsville are impacted from Drake Avenue south to Martin Road and from Triana Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway.

See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

