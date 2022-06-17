Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a warrant issued earlier this month, a City Magistrate put a man in fear for his life after pulling a gun on him.

Daniel Cranor, a Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself in to police today for a menacing charge.

Due to Cranor being a City Magistrate, his case had to go to the County Magistrate for processing.

Cranor was released from jail on a $300 bond and is currently still employed by the city.

