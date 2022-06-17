Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a warrant issued earlier this month, a City Magistrate put a man in fear for his life after pulling a gun on him.
Daniel Cranor, a Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself in to police today for a menacing charge.
Due to Cranor being a City Magistrate, his case had to go to the County Magistrate for processing.
Cranor was released from jail on a $300 bond and is currently still employed by the city.
