Hot temperatures causing strain on air conditioners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures are increasing in North Alabama and air conditioning units are having a hard time keeping people cool.

Chad Smith, a manager at Joe East Heating and Cooling, said he’s had an average of 100 calls a day since Monday.

“Well usually when it gets real hot like that they will go down,” Smith said. “They may be starting to give a problem and the person may not be aware of it. When they start working harder and another thing that is notorious is the capacitor. The hotter it gets they will usually pop and that’s usually what’s going on with them. A lot of times simple fix will tell on it self the more it operates.”

Crews have been making house calls multiple times a day.

Supply chain issues are only adding to the problem of replacing equipment. The company also had to raise prices this year and last year, with the price of diesel fuel going up.

Technician Guy Miller said there are ways to lighten the load on your air conditioner.

“Keep it not where you would normally keep it, if you keep it at 72 degrees try to keep it at 74 give it some rest,” Miller said.

Smith said it is important to maintain your air conditioner if the coils are on the outside of the unit.

”The main thing is you want to get set up with a maintenance program especially cause with the outdoor coils you want to make sure who ever is doing your grass if its yourself, or commercial. keep your grass clippings faced away from it,” Smith said. “You want to keep it clean, because it will run a higher head pressure which is more strain on compressor and other components and another thing stay on your filters.”

With the summer season officially starting next week, Joe East Heating and Cooling expects calls to only increase from here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.