Heat Advisory again today with evening storms; Great weekend ahead!

Good morning and happy Friday! We have a few isolated rain showers to start the day coming from a weak disturbance to our south, temps are warm and we are very muggy again.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most counties through 7:00 PM CDT for potentially dangerous heat index values over 104 degrees during the afternoon. Models continue to hint at the possibility of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be strong to marginally severe with torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, pea size hail and gusty winds.

A weak cold front will move through overnight and that will be the difference maker as we head into the weekend. A far less humid airmass will settle in by Saturday and temps will be slightly more seasonal in the lower 90s for with fairly breezy winds from the north. Father’s Day Sunday will be a fantastic day with sunshine, no rain and low humidity.

Next week will start off with mid-90s and sunshine on Monday before temperatures will ramp back up into the upper 90s to lower 100s! When the humidity returns by mid-week, we will likely have more heat advisories issued.

