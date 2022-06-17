Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Harriet Tubman Awards happening Saturday in Decatur

Harriet Tubman Awards happening Saturday in Decatur.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harriet Tubman Awards will take place this Saturday in Decatur to honor individuals making a difference in the community.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett is one of those individuals being honored. Sheriff Puckett assisted in cleaning up St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church after it was vandalized in 2021.

Lynette Burton-Brown said Sheriff Puckett is very deserving of the recognition after what he did for the church.

“He put the work in,” Burton-Brown said. “He was scrubbing and scraping. He was on his knees working. I feel like that is something we need to highlight because we see a lot of things going on in the media as far as race relations in law enforcement.”

“This is a platform I wanted to use as a positive light and just show, hey we can work together here,” Burton-Brown added.

Television personality, Judge Joe Brown, will be a special guest at the event.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Fertilizer costs on the rise
Increasing fertilizer costs are hurting many north Alabama farmers, may increase food costs
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting on Thursday night.
Multiple people shot at church in Vestavia Hills
Fertilizer costs on the rise
Fertilizer costs on the rise