Harriet Tubman Awards happening Saturday in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harriet Tubman Awards will take place this Saturday in Decatur to honor individuals making a difference in the community.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett is one of those individuals being honored. Sheriff Puckett assisted in cleaning up St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church after it was vandalized in 2021.

Lynette Burton-Brown said Sheriff Puckett is very deserving of the recognition after what he did for the church.

“He put the work in,” Burton-Brown said. “He was scrubbing and scraping. He was on his knees working. I feel like that is something we need to highlight because we see a lot of things going on in the media as far as race relations in law enforcement.”

“This is a platform I wanted to use as a positive light and just show, hey we can work together here,” Burton-Brown added.

Television personality, Judge Joe Brown, will be a special guest at the event.

