Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sunshine and heat advisories, the theme of the week continues.

Highs in the upper 90s with indices in the triple digits for your Friday afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued through 7pm this evening. Heat Safety and precautions are a must!

We are looking at a little relief past the noon hour as a few showers and storms push through. Some storms could become strong to severe with our primary threats being gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. This will lead to more comfortable air headed towards the holiday weekend.

Overnight the middle 70s for lows are expected with slight chance at showers tonight and overnight.

A better stretch headed into the weekend, dry and slightly cooler.

The next 10 days brings little relief on the temperature front. Highs still tracking in the middle to upper 90s with more heat moving in by next week!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

